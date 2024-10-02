Taxi driver ‘threatened to be stabbed’ after three men and a dog get into his car at Derbyshire Tesco car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating the incident and have now launched an appeal to the public.

The incident took place on Wednesday 11 September at 9.20 pm and saw three men, and a dog, get into a taxi at the Tesco store in Hall Street, Alfreton.

The driver of the taxi told officers that ‘the men threatened to stab him if he did not drive them to Ripley’ – he dropped the trio and the dog in the town as ordered.

Police have now launched a CCTV appeal as officers want to speak to the three men who were in the area at the time of the incident and believe can help with the enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*544180:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.