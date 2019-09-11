Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Derbyshire village

A taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in Somercotes.

The crime happened in Warwick Court at around 12.50am on Sunday.

Police are investigating.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A woman got into the rear taxi and restrained the driver in his seat, while at the same time a man opened the passenger door, produced a knife and demanded cash.

"A quantity of money was handed over and the driver's PDA was also taken – the pair then walked off in the direction of Belvoir Way.

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please call 101, quoting reference number 19*478368."

