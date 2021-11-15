'Suspicious' vehicle towed away by police from north Derbyshire supermarket

Officers from Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) reported on Saturday the car had no insurance or MOT certificate when they caught up with it in the car park at Clay Cross Tesco.

The SNT said: “PCSOs on routine mobile patrol are at the back of a suspicious looking vehicle.

The car was towed away by police from Clay Cross Tesco. Image: Clay Cross SNT via Facebook.

“The vehicle is followed into Tesco and details checked.