'Suspicious' vehicle towed away by police from north Derbyshire supermarket
Police have towed away a ‘suspicious looking’ vehicle spotted in a north Derbyshire town.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:06 pm
Officers from Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) reported on Saturday the car had no insurance or MOT certificate when they caught up with it in the car park at Clay Cross Tesco.
The SNT said: “PCSOs on routine mobile patrol are at the back of a suspicious looking vehicle.
MORE: The five Chesterfield neighbourhoods where fewer than 80 per cent of residents have been double jabbed
“The vehicle is followed into Tesco and details checked.
“Unfortunately, their car is showing no insurance, no MOT, tax and three bald tyres.”