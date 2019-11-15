'Suspicious incident' sees man try to grab female dogwalker in Clay Cross

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 'suspicious incident' in Clay Cross.

It happened this morning (Friday, November 15) on Cemetery Road in Danesmoor.

A female was walking her dog near to the church at 6.45am when a male came up behind her and attempted to grab her.

He then ran off towards Flaxpiece Road. It is believed he was wearing a hooded top.

If you were in the area at the time or have CCTV call 191, quoting incident number 187- 15112019 and the officer on the case, PC 2415 Stirland.

