Suspected drink-driver fled scene after crashing into parked car and flipping vehicle onto its roof in north Derbyshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked car in north Derbyshire last night.

Derbyshire police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were all called to the incident at St Leonards Place, Shirland, just after 10.15pm.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the man 'had an argument at home' and 'drove away drunk'.

He then crashed his vehicle into a parked car and hit a lamppost after rolling onto its roof.

Members of the public tried to help but then he fled the scene.

He was arrested in Mickley and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after blowing 70ųg. The legal limit is 35.

Derbyshire Roads Police said: "Lots of resources for a selfish individual."