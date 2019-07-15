‘Surprise, we’re here to brighten your day’- Police seize uninsured vehicles in Derbyshire

Police had a busy weekend seizing uninsured vehicles across north Derbyshire.

On Sunday (July 14), Derbyshire Roads Police seized a red Seat in Eckington.

They tweeted: “No insurance marker against the vehicle.

“Spotted and it dives into a side street and then pops back out. Surprise, RPU are here to brighten your day.”

Later on a Peugeot was seized in Dronfield followed by a transit van in Eckington and a Zafira in Killamarsh.”

“All the excuses flowing out but no insurance, no car (or van),” added officers.

