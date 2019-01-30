Support police investigation into Chesterfield town centre assault

Derbyshire Police officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has information about, an assault that took place in Chesterfield town centre last weekend.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Chesterfield, was left with injuries to his face after being punched by an unknown man.

The incident took place close to the Portland Hotel in West Bars at about 12.30am on Saturday, January 26.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call police on 101 quoting reference number 19*43477 and name of the officer in the case, PC Gill

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.