Sullen teen vandalises his own Beetle after police seize it in Chesterfield car park

A sullen teen scrawled nonsense all over his own car after police seized it in Chesterfield.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police seized the VW Beetle in a supermarket car park after the 18-year-old driver was found to have no licence or insurance.

@DerbyshireRPU

They tweeted: "The writing to the vehicle was added after seizure by the 18-year-old male who enjoys spending time hanging round supermarket car parks at 11pm in the freezing cold."

