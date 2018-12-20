‘Substantial amount’ of cash stolen in Barlborough garden centre robbery

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at Dobbies Garden Centre in Barlborough.

On Sunday (December 16) at around 4.50pm, a man entered the shop and threatened members of staff before leaving with a substantial amount of cash.

Dobbies Garden Centre in Balborough. Pic: Google Images.

He is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, and of medium build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black boots and had his face covered with a black balaclava.

The man is believed to have been driving a blue Vauxhall Zafira.

It is thought that another person was also travelling with him in the car.

If you have any information about this incident, or have dash cam installed and were travelling nearby at the time, contact Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.