Struck-off nurse who texted pictures of his genitals to teenager spared prison after he was caught working in Derbyshire care home

A psychiatric nurse who was struck off for texting a photograph on his genitals to a teenage patient has narrowly escaped prison after he was caught working in a Derbyshire care home without a licence.

Paul Nyatsuro, 41, appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7, after previously admitting dishonestly failing to disclose information to make monetary gain, under the fraud act.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Paul Nyatsuro appeared

He worked one shift at the Meadows Care Home, in Mansfield Road, Alfreton, on July 29 last year, but failed to provide the necessary pin number which the home could use to confirm his right to practice.

But when the home queried it with the agency, checks were made and the police were contacted, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

She told the court that Nyatsuro was given a formal handover from the nurse who was finishing their shift, and given access to the home’s drugs store.

“He was asked if he had his pin number and he said that he did not, and that he must have left it at home,” she said.

The court also heard that Nyatsuro had been given a caution for working in another home between June 2017 and February 2018, after he was stripped of his right to practice.

He was struck off in 2017 for sending illicit texts to the patient in his care, and asking her to send him naked images in return.

The tribunal also heard in 2017 that Nyatsuro, of Versailles Gardens, Hucknall, asked another patient ‘questions of a sexual nature’.

Speaking in his own defence, Nyatsuro said he had only accepted the shift at the Meadows Care Home because he had thought it was to work as a care assistant.

When he realised it was to act as a nurse, he felt there was nothing he could do other than proceed with the shift, as the other nurse was going home.

He was given 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a thinking skills course.