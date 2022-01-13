String of arrests and knives taken off streets in ‘busy few days’ for Chesterfield police team

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team reported yesterday that they have had a ‘busy few days’, having arrested numerous offenders in the area.

Over the last two days, they arrested a man for burglary and theft from a motor vehicle, as well as two adults who were stopped in a stolen car on false plates- one of whom was found with a ‘decent size’ rock of drugs on his person when taken into custody.

Another man was arrested for nine crimes, including burglaries in the local area, and has been sent directly back to prison. One juvenile was also arrested for ten crimes.

These knives were confiscated by police in Newbold yesterday.

They added to their streak of arrests yesterday, with one man being taken into custody for criminal damage.