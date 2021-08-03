Stolen car recovered in Derbyshire after being involved in criminal activity
Police have recovered a stolen car in Derbyshire which has been linked to criminal activity.
Officers from Matlock’s Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the stolen vehicle in the area yesterday (August 2).
Posting on the Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT page, a police spokesperson said: “After completing some checks on this vehicle it came to light that is has been involved in criminal activity. With further checks has been discovered to be stolen from the Liverpool area.
“Enquiries are on-going...”