Stolen car recovered in Derbyshire after being involved in criminal activity

Police have recovered a stolen car in Derbyshire which has been linked to criminal activity.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:33 am
The stolen car was recovered in Matlock yesterday (August 2)

Officers from Matlock’s Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered the stolen vehicle in the area yesterday (August 2).

Posting on the Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT page, a police spokesperson said: “After completing some checks on this vehicle it came to light that is has been involved in criminal activity. With further checks has been discovered to be stolen from the Liverpool area.

“Enquiries are on-going...”

