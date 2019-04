This was the scene in a Peak District village after a serious crash last night involving a stolen car.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the stolen Volkswagen Golf failed to stop in Hathersage when requested to by officers and then subsequently crashed.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Both occupants somehow managed to 'peel themselves' out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene, police added.

The car has been stolen from Stockport two days before.

It was found 'loaded with tools' inside and taken away for forensic examination.