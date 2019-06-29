Stolen and uninsured cars seized after police give chase in New Houghton

Two more dodgy cars are off the roads thanks to work by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Yesterday (Friday, June 28) officers pursued a Clio at New Houghton after the driver made off.

The car was later discovered abandoned and was found to be stolen with false plates.

Officers later pursued on Astra on the A617 which was found to be uninsured.

Both vehicles were seized by officers.

PenaltyTicket tweeted officers: “A Clio outpaced you?”

@DerbyshireRPU

“Don’t want to talk about it,” they responded.

READ MORE: CONCERNS MOUNTING FOR MISSING CLAY CROSS TEENAGER