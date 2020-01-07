Staff member threatened in robbery at Derbyshire petrol station

Police are appealing for information after a member of staff was threatened at a store in Dronfield Woodhouse.

Police were called to reports of a robbery at the Jet petrol station in Stubley Lane at 5.40am today.

A member of staff was threatened by two men who then stole a number of items from the store.

The member of staff was not physically hurt in the incident.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time – in particular anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 148-070120:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111