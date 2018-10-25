Squirrel, duck and owl killed after being shot with air rifle at Chesterfield park

Police are appealing for information after a series incidents of animals being shot with an air rifle in a Chesterfield park.

A squirrel, a duck and an owl are among the animals that have been found dead in the past few weeks at Ringwood Park.

A number of animals have been found dead in the park after being shot with an air rifle

PC Rebecca Damms said: "We have received reports of wildlife being shot and killed with an air rifle in the Ringwood Park area, along with concerns about anti-social behaviour and nuisance motorcycles in the area.

"These incidents have been distressing to those who have found the animals, who have suffered unnecessarily, and I would encourage anyone who has any information, or notices anything suspicious in the area to report it to us.”

Patrols are being carried out in the area by the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 18*490959 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Rebecca Damms.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.