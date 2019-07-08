Sports equipment stolen from primary school in Hollingwood

Police are appealing for information after sports equipment was stolen from a primary school shed in Hollingwood, and have released CCTV images of three teenagers they would like to speak to.

The shed at Hollingwood Primary School, on Lilac Street, was broken in to between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday, July 1.

A number of footballs and other sports equipment were taken.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police, quoting the reference number 19*341967 and name of the officer in the case, PC Lisa Sindall.