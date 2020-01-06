Speed camera locations in Derbyshire will no longer be published

CREST Derbyshire has announced that it will no longer make the locations of its speed cameras public, leaving drivers with no warning of where they will be.

The force has previously published an update of where the cameras will be every two weeks, however there is no legal obligation to do this.

CREST Derbyshire will not publish speed camera locations this month.

The change will be trialled for a month in January, and the results of this trial will determine whether or not the locations will be published in the future.

A spokesperson for CREST Derbyshire (Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team) said: “For a trial month we are not publishing our enforcement locations. We do not legally have to publish them,but we have historically advertised our sites.

“We will review and evaluate this trial,look at the impact it has had and then decide our publishing strategy moving forward.”

CREST is the enforcement arm of the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership (DDRSP).