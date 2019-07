Have you seen this missing man from South Normanton?

Mark Sutton was last seen on Wednesday (July 18) at around 8pm at his home address on Red Lane.

Have you seen Mark?

He is described as balding; he is unshaven and has glasses.

He left the house just wearing socks and underpants, say Derbyshire Police.

Anyone who sees Mr Sutton or who know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

