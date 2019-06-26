South Normanton man denies brutally murdering partner after discovering her affair with neighbour

A jilted man has denied brutally murdering his partner after he had discovered she had been having an affair with a neighbour.

Nottingham Crown Court heard during the start of a trial today, June 26, how Anthony Davis, 39, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, allegedly beat and stabbed Keeley McGrath, 30, before she died on December 13, 2018.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Auty QC said: “The defendant, consumed by hatred, fuelled by alcohol and determined to execute revenge, brutally and determinedly murdered Keeley McGrath, his partner.

“The attack as you will hear in this case was savage. He felt, and she felt, that she had wronged him because she had for a brief time sought the comfort and the support he denied her, certainly in recent times, with another man.”

Mr Auty QC explained mum-of-three Keeley McGrath suffered with anxiety and depression and self-harming issues and had mental health issues.

Anthony Davis and Keeley McGrath were friends with neighbours Neil Sharpe and Mandy Smith but Keeley developed a relationship, according to Mr Auty QC, and had an affair with Mr Sharpe and they were spotted together kissing by an employee of Mr Davis.

The court heard that once everyone knew of the affair Mr Davis spent the evening of December 12 at the home of friends Stephen and Michelle Kerry but he allegedly returned home in the early hours of December 13.

Mr Auty QC added: “The prosecution say the only explanation for what took place is that this defendant, in anger and frustration, allowed his constant seething to fester and take hold and what he did is he went and executed the most brutal revenge.”

Mr Auty QC said Keeley’s bra was forcibly pulled apart and her breasts were bruised and there were cuts to her vagina and her left buttock after he claimed she had been attacked mainly in the bedroom.

He claimed there was damage around the house and blood staining and a pair of scissors were discovered and a belt which he claimed had both been used in the alleged attack.

Mr Auty QC also claimed Keeley McGrath had been repeatedly punched, kicked, stabbed and beaten and had sustained a fractured skull and ribs, had suffered two collapsed lungs and had cuts to her vagina and buttocks.

He added: “He did not lift a finger to help her. He left her to die and the savagery of her condition would have been readily apparent to him as to anyone.

“But he ignored it all. Leaving her to die in enormous pain and distress from her injuries. Literally appointing himself judge, jury and executioner.”

Mr Davis took two of Keeley’s three children to the nursery that morning and allegedly began to cover his tracks, according to Mr Auty QC, by calling Neil Sharpe and told others Keeley had cut herself and had fallen downstairs.

The court heard there was also a prolonged dialogue between Keeley’s father and the defendant by texts as her father grew more concerned.

But Mr Auty QC said it was not until Mr Davis’s friends Stephen and Michelle Kerry visited Mr Davis at Alfred Street that they found Keeley on the settee and an ambulance was called.

Paramedics certified Keeley McGrath as dead shortly afterwards on December 13, 2018, and police were alerted and her death was described as suspicious.

The cause of death, according to Mr Auty QC, has been given as a result of chest and head injuries.

Anthony Davis, who runs haulage and plant hire businesses, was arrested and interviewed by police but answered no comment to all questions.

Mr Davis has pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial is expected to continue for an estimated three weeks.

