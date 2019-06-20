Son drove parent's car in Chesterfield without licence, insurance or permission

A Chesterfield man has been caught driving his parents' car to work without permission, and even a valid drivers licence and insurance policy.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit caught the man yesterday (June 19) driving the Ford Fiesta car, which was flagged up on the road.

The Fiesta car.

He will be sent to Chesterfield Magistrates' Court for driving offences.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Chesterfield earlier. Son takes parents' Fiesta without permission to get to work.

"No licence or insurance. Day in court for him."