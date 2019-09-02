Solved: the mystery of the suspicious white powder in the Derbyshire park

The great mystery of the white powder sprinkled under trees in an Ilkeston park has been solved.

Derbyshire Police asked people to avoid Victoria Park at Ilkeston on Sunday morning after a 'suspicious incident'.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We were contacted at 9.25am by someone concerned that a man was sprinkling white powder around some of the trees and it looked suspicious.

"We went to the area and washed the powder away."

Police said there was no sign of the man.

Speculation ran rife on social media.

Some people suggested it was malevolent intent with dog poisoning mentioned.

Others thought it may have been a poor soul spreading the ashes of a loved one.

But no. Read on...

What became a running story was indeed a story about running.

But now Derbyshire running group the Quorn Hash House Harriers has shed some light on the situation.

Grace Johnson told Derbsyshire Times:

"I spoke to Ian from the Fire Brigade on Sunday when he tracked us down to the pub we used as an On Inn and explained that it was indeed us who laid a trail in flour.

We have a full history of hashing and why it is called that and how it was started on our website :

http://www.quornh3.org.uk/

"It is unfortunate that people think the worst although I would question if someone with a malevolent intent would be so obvious with it and so generous with the powder.

"We are currently trying to think of other mediums to use and are trailing drawing with chalk (plaster board) when in urban areas and sawdust off-road.

"Neither of these seem to have the staying power (unless interfered with by humans), of flour.

"Another advantage of flour is that it can be seen in low light and moonlight. It is also biodegradable unlike spray paints that some people want us to use. Using shredded paper would not be feasible as it would blow away and we’d also be accused of littering.

"This seems to be an almost unsolvable dilemma not unlike the Irish Backstop! I’d love a solution to both. But then again no politics on the hash! On On!"

