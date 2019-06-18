Sofa fire spreads to hedges and pylon near Chesterfield

A burning sofa which set alight in Eckington spread to nearby hedges and an electric pylon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Gashouse Lane last night (June 17) at about 6.20pm to reports of the blaze.

Gashouse Lane, Eckington.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire before leaving the incident with the electricity board.

A fire service spokesman said: "A crew from Staveley attended a sofa alight on Gashouse Lane, Eckington which spread to hedgerow and an electric pylon.

"One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire. The scene was left with the electricity board."