'Shed on wheels'.

This messy motorist had his car seized after being stopped by police in Eckington.

Derbyshire Roads Police spotted the vehicle, in which three people were travelling, in the Eckington area.

Officers tweeted: Sees us and gives it a quick blast before kindly pulling into a car park.

"No licence and no insurance. One careful owner."

READ MORE: HAVE YOU SEEN MISSING DERBYSHIRE 12-YEAR-OLD

@DerbyshireRPU