'Sling-shot or pellet gun' smashes conservatory in Derbyshire

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Derbyshire involving a 'sling-shot or a pellet gun'.

The incident is reported to have happened just after 9am on Sunday, March 24, in Darley Park Road, Darley Abbey.

Stock image.

A woman was sitting in her conservatory when an object hit one of the panes of glass, causing it to break.

It is thought that the object had been fired from a sling-shot or a pellet gun. A 12mm ball-bearing was recovered nearby.

PC Jay Callow from Darley SNT said: “We take incidents like this seriously, and would urge anyone who was walking in Darley Park at the time, and saw anything that may be related to this incident, to get in touch.

“It is a criminal offence to carry items of this type without good reason and anyone caught doing so, may be subject to arrest.”

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000149696 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Jay Callow, in any correspondence.