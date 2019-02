Six vehicles on the same street in north Derbyshire had their number plates stolen overnight.

The thefts were carried out on Hayfield Close, Dronfield Woodhouse, overnight from Friday, February 1 to Saturday, February 2.

If you saw anything suspicious or have CCTV that may help the investigation or see any discarded number plates in the area report it to Derbyshire police on 101 quoting crime reference number 19000055228.