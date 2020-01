Police attended a house on Plumbley Hall Road in Mosborough today as part of an ‘ongoing enquiry’

Walkers and neighbours were alarmed by the presence of the police vehicles this afternoon (January 2) however police have stressed that there was no risk to the public.

The visit to the property was pre-planned and involved officers from South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary, a spokesperson confirmed.

“There was never any danger to the public, and nobody was injured,” they added.