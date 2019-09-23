Six dangerous taxis taken off Derbsyhire roads after failing police inspections
Police cracked down on taxi drivers and have taken six vehicles off the road after finding faulty brakes and trip hazards during a monthly spot check.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said: "On our monthly taxi checks we only managed to check six vehicles as all six had faults which required prohibitions and taxi plate suspensions which isn’t a quick job."
Press brake pedal and the pipe bursts. No brakes. Immediate prohibition and taxi licence suspended.