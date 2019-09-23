Six dangerous taxis taken off Derbsyhire roads after failing police inspections

A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said: "On our monthly taxi checks we only managed to check six vehicles as all six had faults which required prohibitions and taxi plate suspensions which isn’t a quick job."

Press brake pedal and the pipe bursts. No brakes. Immediate prohibition and taxi licence suspended. other Buy a Photo

Leaking fluids, side door faulty and will not stay open. Passenger floor area damaged with trip hazards. Unsuitable for fare paying passengers. Taxi licence suspended other Buy a Photo

Corrosion all round the rear seat mountings. Can see straight through to the road in places. CV gaiter split. Immediate prohibition and taxi licence suspended. other Buy a Photo

Clutch not releasing properly. Ignition switch faulty and liable to turn off at random. Taxi licence suspended. other Buy a Photo

View more