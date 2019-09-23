Derbyshire Polcie carrying out monthly taxi checks

Six dangerous taxis taken off Derbsyhire roads after failing police inspections

Police cracked down on taxi drivers and have taken six vehicles off the road after finding faulty brakes and trip hazards during a monthly spot check.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said: "On our monthly taxi checks we only managed to check six vehicles as all six had faults which required prohibitions and taxi plate suspensions which isn’t a quick job."

Press brake pedal and the pipe bursts. No brakes. Immediate prohibition and taxi licence suspended.
Leaking fluids, side door faulty and will not stay open. Passenger floor area damaged with trip hazards. Unsuitable for fare paying passengers. Taxi licence suspended
Corrosion all round the rear seat mountings. Can see straight through to the road in places. CV gaiter split. Immediate prohibition and taxi licence suspended.
Clutch not releasing properly. Ignition switch faulty and liable to turn off at random. Taxi licence suspended.
