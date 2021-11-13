Six arrests made by officers investigating alleged county lines drug dealing in Chesterfield

The first two arrests took place on Wednesday November 10 and saw a man and a woman detained in Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield.

The pair were searched and a quantity of what is believed to be heroin and cannabis were found - along with a lock knife, cash, and four mobile phones.

Four more people were arrested at a hotel in the town centre after reports of a concern that drug dealing had been taking place in the area around the hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quantity of what is believed to be heroin and cannabis were found - along with a lock knife, cash, and four mobile phones.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright, from the north division organised crime unit, said: “The arrests this week are a continuation of our drive to combat county lines gangs operating across the north east of Derbyshire.

“As always this was a real team effort with colleagues from the SALCU road crime team getting the cuffs on those arrested.

“The results are also a direct result of the work between the force and hotels that helps ensure drug dealers have nowhere to hide."

A 33-year-old woman from Chesterfield, one of the first two to be detained, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and has been released on police bail.

The second to be arrested, Jake Ashmore, of Mulberry Road, Rotherham, has subsequently been charged with the following alleged offences; possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of cannabis

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 November where he was remanded to prison and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on December 9.

Officers then arrested three men and a woman inside a hotel room and, after a search, found a large quantity of suspected cocaine, a large amount of cash, and two knives.

Two men from Chesterfield, aged 29 and 36, and another 18-year-old man from Sheffield were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of a knife.

The two men from Chesterfield have been released under investigation – while the man from Sheffield has been released on police bail.

Samantha Hamilton, of Littlemoor, Newbold, has been charged with following alleged offences; possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 30-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, November 13.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright continued: “We know that gangs will use hotels as a base but the message these arrests deliver is simple – there are no safe havens for those wanting to distribute drugs in Chesterfield.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area then you can contact the force, in confidence, at any time.

“All the information received, no matter how seemingly insignificant, helps build a picture of activities and build evidence that can help bring dealers to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact the force using any of the below methods at any time:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.