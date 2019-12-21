Six arrested in Derbyshire after 'Black Friday'

Derbyshire Police have arrested six people including four for drink driving following ‘Black Friday’ celebrations.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Police said: “Factory Friday or Black Friday - call it what you like but our night shift have been run ragged.

Four drink drivers have been arrested last night as well as two other people for different offences.

“Six prisoners in the cells including four drink drivers.

“This morning, checksites are in place targeting the 'morning after the night before' drink drivers.”

The police are running a campiagn over the festive period to crack down on drink drivers across the county.