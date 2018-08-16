Shots fired at travellers site in Rowsley

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a travellers site in Rowsley.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Wednesday night when two shots were fired from a shotgun, which hit two vehicles. No-one was injured.

Officers attended the scene, off Bakewell Road, and patrols are continuing in the local area over the coming days.

Chief Inspector Barry Doyle, said: “This was a very serious incident that could easily have resulted in someone being killed or very seriously injured. Thankfully, only vehicles were damaged and it is believed this is an isolated occurrence.

“I would urge anyone who has any information regarding this incident to come forward and let us know who is responsible.

“Over the coming days police patrols will be in the area and our officers will be continuing their investigations around this incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 1315-150818, by calling 101, or completing the online form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.