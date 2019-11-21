Shoplifter tried to avoid police arrest with "cunning disguise" - but it didn't quite go to plan

A crook was easily caught after trying to fool police by disguising himself - with just a pair of glasses.

David Springthorpe, 30, of Alfreton, was being hunted by officers for breaching a court order as well as number of shoplifting offences.

But police didn't need to look far to find the thief after spotting him in the street despite attempts to 'change to his image' by sporting a pair of glasses.

He was arrested on Market Street in South Normanton.

He was subsequently charged with the theft of several perfume and gift sets from Boots and jailed for 30 weeks at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, part of Derbyshire Police, shared details of Springthorpe's "cunning" disguise on social media.

They wrote: "David Springthorope was recently detained by PCSO Tom Smedley after a short foot chase in South Normanton.

"Springthorpe was wanted on prison recall as well as for a number of shoplifting offences.

"Springthorpe has recently changed his image by sporting a pair of glasses.... fortunately, this was not quite cunning enough to outsmart the team.

"He was convicted of the thefts and sentenced to a 30 week custodial sentence."

By Ed Chatterton (SWNS)