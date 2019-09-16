Shopkeeper threatened with imitation firearm during armed robbery in Old Whittington

A shopkeeper was threatened with an imitation firearm during an armed robbery in Old Whittington.

The incident occurred at Netty's Convenience Store, Whittington Hill, at around 7pm on Friday.

Police investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

A man demanded the shopkeeper open the till, threatened her with an imitation firearm and then stole the till before running out of the shop and down Whittington Hill.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black beanie hat, a black shiny jacket and dark trousers.

The offender was also wearing what has been described as a “Halloween” mask of an old man and was also wearing black gloves.

The victim was not physically hurt in the incident.

The till was stolen.

Officers want to speak to anyone who has any information, was in the area at the time or who may have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage that shows the offender leaving the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 19*489925 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.