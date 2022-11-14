News you can trust since 1855
Shocking photo shows aftermath of horror crash in which drunk Derbyshire driver flipped car before being arrested

A Derbyshire motorist flipped their car in a horror crash over the weekend – and was arrested shortly afterwards for a drink-driving offence.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Friday, November 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident in Golden Valley, near Ripley.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a motorist had flipped their car – causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The crash occurred on Friday evening.

A DRPU spokesperson said that the driver was “arrested for being unfit through drink and conveyed to hospital where blood samples were obtained for analysis.”