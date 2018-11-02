Shocking dashcam footage of near miss between Bolsover and Clowne released by police

Shocking video footage released by police shows a terrifying near miss, as a young driver overtakes and almost collides with an oncoming vehicle.

The footage was sent to police by a member of the public following a very near miss on the B6417 between Clowne and Bolsover on October 1.

Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team release shocking dashcam footage of near miss.

Police managed to get the vehicle registration and track the young driver down and deal with him for the offences committed.

A post on Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team's Facebook said: "I think his mother put more fear into him then we did as she attended the Police station with him and was horrified as much as we were by his, what only can be described as stupid actions.

"I don’t think he will be driving like this again and let this be a lesson to all motorists that think they are invincible on the roads.

"This was a lucky escape, we are just pleased we were not visiting his mother or another family with a different story."