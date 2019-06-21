Shirebrook firefighters attend unattended bonfire blaze

Firefighters from Shirebrook have attended an unattended bonfire in Whaley Thorns.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm last night, June 20, on Park View.

Fire.

Nobody was at the scene when crews arrived at the open ground, and firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Shirebrook attended a fire on Park View, Whaley Thorns involving a large unattended bonfire on open ground.

"Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."