Sheffield woman attacked in her home by partner

A thug who attacked his partner twice and tore her dress has narrowly been spared from jail.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on January 7 how Craig Purcell, aged 46, attacked his ex-partner during two separate incidents at her home in Sheffield.

Mark Hughes, prosecuting, said the complainant ended the relationship after Purcell had been controlling and did not like her socialising but she remained in contact and they get back together.

Mr Hughes added: “On July 23, she had a night-out in Leeds and arrived home about midnight and the defendant was at her address alone.

“She said he came flying out in a rage the moment she got into the house and he locked the door behind her and took the key out of the lock.”

The complainant stated that Purcell pulled and tore the back of her dress, according to Mr Hughes, and grabbed her around both arms and pushed her into the bottom of the stairs.

Mr Hughes said the couple had discussed splitting-up and on August 13 he began following her around the house and as she went into the bathroom to get away she started smacking him because she felt threatened.

When the complainant went downstairs she realised Purcell had taken the door keys and as she opened a window the defendant grabbed a mobile phone from her but she managed to get away after a concerned neighbour began kicking the front door to get inside.

Purcell, of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield, was found guilty of two counts of assault by beating and one count of damaging a dress after a previous trial.

James Fox-McGowan, defending, said Purcell has suffered with anxiety and depression but has resisted medication because he is a builder and has been concerned about of potential physical side-effects.

Magistrates – who warned Purcell he had been on the cusp of going into custody – sentenced him to a two-year community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships Programme and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £620 costs, £150 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge. Purcell was also given a 24-month restraining order.