Sheffield man jailed for going out on vehicle crime spree in rural Derbyshire

A Sheffield man who went on a vehicle crime spree around parts of rural Derbyshire has been jailed.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday, January 7, how Tommy Lee Tryee, 23, of Longley Hall Way, had admitted vehicle interference, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court

He had initially denied driving without insurance, but changed his plea to guilty on the day.

The court was told that Tyree was spotted breaking into a van on Sheffield Road, Hathersage, on December 28, where he stole a wallet, alcohol and soft drinks.

Later that same day, Tyree was spotted, along with an accomplice, trying to break into another van with a screwdriver on Main Road, Hathersage, although nothing was taken.

Police later apprehended Tyree on the same stretch of road, where they discovered the stolen alcohol and a selection of tools to be used to break into vehicles. It was also discovered that the vehicle he was driving was not insured.

Defending, Pari Seeley said that Tyree said that he was very easily led and was persuaded by an accomplice to go out stealing. It is unclear whether the accomplice has been charged with similar matters.

Tyree was jailed for 12 weeks, ordered to pay a total of £300 in compensation to the two vehicle owners, and he was banned from driving for eight months. His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.