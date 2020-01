Derbyshire police arrested a man driving a car transporter in Chesterfield for theft of a vehicle, driving offences and breach of bail.

The driver failed to stop and was eventually pulled over by police on Sheffield Road at 1pm today (January 7).

Once pulled over the man, 20, from Sheffield, was arrested for vehicle theft. Officers also identified him as being in breach of a bail condition not to enter Derbyshire, as well as driving without a license or insurance.