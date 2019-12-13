A Sheffield man claimed he didn’t realise he had been banned from driving when he was stopped by police on the M1 earlier this year - but was caught behind the wheel for a second time earlier this month.

Michailas Arturas Arlauskas, aged 38, of Fife Street, Wincobank, was stopped by police on the motorway at Duckmanton on June 22 this year, where police realised he didn’t have a licence for his Peugeot 206 vehicle.

At the time Arlauskas said that he did not realise that he had been banned as a ‘totter’ in March, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday, December 11.

But he was stopped again driving a different vehicle - an Audi A4 - on Carlisle Street, Burngreave, on Tuesday, December 3, the court heard.

Prosecuting, Becky Allsop said that Arlauskas, who worked as a cleaner in a hotel, was banned from the roads on March 28 this year.

She said: “Mr Arlauskas was disqualified from driving under the totting provision, but on June 22 officers stopped his vehicle on the M1 due to it having no insurance, and checking his details the disqualification became apparent.

he told them that he had just bought the vehicle and thought he was covered on the previous owner’s insurance, and that he was not aware of the disqualification.”

When caught a second time on December 3, Arlauskas refused to answer questions put to him by officers, Mrs Allsop said.

Speaking through a Lithuanian translator, Arlauskas admitted driving while disqualified, driving without a licence, and two counts of driving with no insurance.

The court heard that he had not reclaimed either vehicle which had now, presumably, been destroyed.

Defending, John Wilford said: “I would ask you to accept that he wasn’t aware that he had been banned from driving. He is now aware that there would be very serious consequences if he were to drive again.”

Arlauskas was given a 12-month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge. He was also banned for a further 12 months and had eight penalty points put on his licence.