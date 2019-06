Police have seized a car in Derbyshire described as 'shed of the week'.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the 'chancer' driver could not see where he was going due to a cracked windscreen as well as having a bald tyre.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The vehicle was seized in Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted: "Shed of the Week, this time in Long Eaton. Can’t see where he’s going with this windscreen. Bald tyre. Space saver in daily use. Says he can’t remember when it happened. Seized and reported. #Chancer #PG9 #Seized."

