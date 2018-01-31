Several domestic animals 'recovered' from Chesterfield area

A number of domestic animals have been 'recovered' from the Chesterfield area.

Officers from the RSPCA and Derbyshire Constabulary attended a property last Thursday.

An RSPCA spokesman could not reveal the exact location of the property but said: "A warrant was carried out by police.

"The matter is now under active investigation by the RSPCA."

The spokesman was unable to provide any further details.

In a Facebook post, Derbyshire Constabulary's wildlife officer said: "A number of domestic animals were recovered from the Chesterfield area.

"This was another good example of partnership working between police, the RSPCA and a number of other agencies to help protect animals.

"Without members of the public calling in concerns, these types of incidents would go unnoticed and animals would continue to suffer in silence."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said the matter was now being investigated by the RSPCA and could not provide any further details.

Call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 to report cruelty or an animal in distress.