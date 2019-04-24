Serious Chesterfield town centre assault case has been further adjourned

A man charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after an alleged attack in Chesterfield town centre has had his case further adjourned.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Paul Holmes, 47, of Chepstow Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield, allegedly carried out the attack on Stephenson Place, in Chesterfield, at around 1.15am, on Saturday, January 12.

A 62-year-old man was left suffering head injuries, according to police.

Derbyshire Constabulary described the alleged attack as serious and the court previously heard the 62-year-old man had been left in a coma.

The case had been adjourned and listed for a sentencing hearing at Derby Crown Court on April 18 but it has been further adjourned until May 9.