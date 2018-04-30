SERIOUS A38 CRASH: Police appeal for witnesses who saw Vauxhall Corsa in area at time of collision

Police investigating a serious crash on the A38 in Derbyshire are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a car in the area at the time.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a red 58-plate Vauxhall Corsa travelling from Howitt Street, Heanor on to the A38 northbound on Sunday April 22 between 8.30pm and 9.10pm.

The car is believed to have been travelling along the A38 around the time that a collision occurred between a moped and a car on the northbound carriageway, just after the Watchorn exit, which left a 16-year-old girl with serious injuries. A further two cars then collided with the moped when it was in the carriageway.

PC Chris Ryan said: "We would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and noticed the red Corsa, or have dash cam footage of it travelling along the A38.

"If you have any information that may help with our investigation please call me on 101 quoting reference number 18000182223.”

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.