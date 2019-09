Derbyshire Police are investigating a series of crimes committed at the Woodside Business Park in Danesmoor.

The crimes at the business park in Old Pit Lane took place between 9pm on August 25, and 5.50am on August 26.

Woodside Business Park in Danesmoor

During these times unknown offenders broke into the compound and stole a quantity of power tools and set fire to a van.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact PC 2739 Baker on 101 quoting reference number 19000452668.