‘Selfish’ drink driver arrested after crash in Killamarsh

A drink driver found to be more than three times over the legal limit was arrested after crashing in Killamarsh.

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance attended the incident this morning (Sunday, June 30).

The motorist was arrested after they blew a reading of 116 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath- the legal limit is 35.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted: “Three police cars, two ambulances, one selfish drink driver.”

