Second man arrested as part of Chesterfield murder inquiry

Police have confirmed they have arrested another man in connection with the murder of a man in Chesterfield

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. This follows the arrest of a 27-year-old man yesterday. Both of the men remain in police custody.

Birchover Court

The arrests come after a man was assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane on Thursday, 27 June.

The victim, Phillip Allen, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remained until he died yesterday, Wednesday, 17 July.

READ MORE: Police launch murder investigation after Chesterfield attack victim dies

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Birchover Court around 9pm on 27 June and has information that may be relevant to their enquiries to contact them.

They would also like anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them, quoting reference number 19000333851

Contact them:

On Facebook, sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

On Twitter – by sending a direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Via their website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.