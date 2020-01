Have you lost a bracelet recently in Chesterfield?

Police are trying to find the owner of a bracelet which was found and handed in to them in Chesterfield just before Christmas.

The gold coloured bracelet, which has diamond like stones, was found near to Gas Bar and Matalan on Chatsworth Road on Sunday, December 22.

If you think the bracelet could be yours, you should contact the enquiry office at Chesterfield Police Station by dropping in or calling 101, quoting reference 747.