Safer Neighbourhood policing teams to hold surgeries with Derbyshire residents

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Clay Cross, Clowne and Holmebrook and Rother areas are holding surgeries and meetings with residents to find out any concerns.

The first meeting will take place in Clay Cross, at the police office on Pilsley Road between 9am and 11am on Tuesday, October 16.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Kirk Hallam earlier this month.

In Clowne, officers will be on hand at The Centre, on Recreation Close, between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday, October 17.

A spokesperson said: “People are invited to call in and chat to officers about any issues, and pick up advice about crime prevention.

“We are also holding a meeting at 6pm on Thursday, October 18 for residents in the Holmebrook and Rother area of Chesterfield, which includes Grangewood, Birdholme, Boythorpe and parts of Brampton.

“It will take place at the Burns Court Community Centre, off Kingsley Avenue in Grangewood and will give residents a chance to discuss concerns and set priorities for their local Safer Neighbourhood policing team.

“If you are unable to attend any of the events but would like to contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team please call 101.”