Rogue resident removed from streets of Renishaw in successful prosecution

A rogue resident who terrorised people in Renishaw for “many years” has been banned from large parts of the village.

Ricky Whitehead, of Renishaw, has been handed a five-year criminal behaviour order after Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard he had “terrorised residents” in the village.

Whitehead, aged 30, who has only just been released from Nottingham prison, has been given the CBO for intimidating residents, drug misuse, criminal damage and threatening and engaging in violence, as well as domestic violence and other anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman for North East Derbyshire District Council said: “Damning, conclusive evidence was given in court detailing how he terrorised residents of Renishaw .

“The council’s community safety team worked in partnership with Derbyshire Police over many years to help the stricken residents of Renishaw, and gather enough evidence to secure the fantastic result in court.”

Eight conditions were attached to the order, including an exclusion zone in a large area of Renishaw, “providing protection for the residents”.

As well as the exclusion area, conditions include not remaining on any private premises when asked to leave, not being under the influence of illegal drugs, not inciting others to act in an anti-social manner and “not congregating in a public place in a group of two or more in a manner likely to case any person to fear for their safety”.

Ricky Whitehead.

Councillor Martin Thacker, council leader, said, “We will not tolerate this behaviour in our communities and we will continue to work with residents to make sure their streets are safe and perpetrators are rightfully brought to justice.

“We are proud of our great working relationship with the local constabulary and have worked tirelessly to obtain the correct outcome as quickly and efficiently as possible, ensuring as much evidence was gathered as possible to highlight these awful crimes this man had committed.

“Our residents deserve to feel safe in the villages they live and can now, thankfully, do so.”

Police and council officers will now deliver leaflets to parts of Renishaw outlining the conditions – and any residents who witness Whitehead breaching them are urged to call police on 101.